BPO's Falletta excited about free outdoor concert at the Richardson Olmsted Campus

Explaining that many famous classical composers such as Handel, Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky suffered from mental challenges, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director JoAnn Falletta told WBFO how proud she is to have the BPO play their music in a free outdoor concert on the site of the old Buffalo Psychiatric Center, known in its day for progressive, humane treatment.

JoAnn Falletta talks about the free "enLIGHTen" concert on Friday, July 28 at 9pm at the Richardson Olmsted campus.

To thank the community for their support, the Richardson Olmsted Campus and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will present a free, open to the public, celebratory light show and concert - "enLIGHTen" - sponsored by M&T Bank on the Richardson Campus South Lawn (close to Forest Avenue) Friday, July 28, 2017. The musical concert begins at 9:00 p.m. and features a light show by Projex. Conducted by the BPO's Stefan Sanders, the concert will spotlight the historical function of the Richardson as a place of healing by featuring music written by famous composers who lived with mental illness while they created great works, including Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Handel, Schumann, Rachmaninoff, and Berlioz, among others.

The BPO will perform on the renewed South Lawn while a custom-designed light show is projected onto the face of the Richardson. The light show will be projected onto the front and left side of the Towers Building. Attendees are advised to pick a spot where one can see both sides for the best view of the show. The light show will be designed by local artist Keith Harrington to highlight architectural elements and history of the site.

All bags are subject to inspection. Permitted items are: Strollers, blankets, folding chairs, coolers, and outside food.

Not Permitted: Picnic tables, alcohol, illegal drugs and or drug paraphernalia, pets and animals (except service animals), drones, grills/open flames, bicycles, weapons, fireworks, air horns, and any items deemed dangerous.

In a conversation with WNED|WBFO, the BPO's Music Director, JoAnn Falletta explained how the Psychiatric Center, in its day, was progressive, kind, and nurturing, and used nature and the outdoors to enhance the treatment of the mentally ill. As she explains, Falletta feels that this outdoor concert will honor that legacy.