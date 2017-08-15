BPTO pressuring NYSED leader to remove Paladino

By 27 minutes ago

The Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization (BPTO) is trying to put pressure on the State Education Commissioner to remove city school board member Carl Paladino. WBFO’s senior reporter Eileen Buckley says BPTO co-chair Larry Scott made a plea at a rally Sunday in Buffalo to denounce the violent racism that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia.  

“To have Carl Paladino removed from the Buffalo Board of Education,” declared Scott at the rally.    

Earlier this summer protesters targeted a visit by NYSED Commissioner Elia in West Seneca to call for Paladino's removal.
Credit WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

Scott is encouraging citizens to call on Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to remove Paladino for his racist comments made back in December against the Obamas. 

Scott said Elia has completed “due process” and should make a decision. 

“We have to address and root out this racism and it especially has no place in our public schools,” remarked Scott.   

Protest Sunday at Elmwood & Bidwell Avenues in Buffalo.
Credit WBFO News photo by Mike Desmond

The State Education Department tells WBFO News it received about 70-calls Monday in the case against Paladino.  But a spokeswoman for the commissioner also tells us they have no update at this time on Elia's decision.  

Commissioner Elia held a lengthy hearing in June to review a Buffalo School Board request to remove Paladino in violation of executive meeting board rules in which he revealed private, closed-door information on the teachers’ contract.

Scott calls Paladino a “white supremacist”. Scott noted Paladino posted a joke Monday on his Facebook page about a man with 100,000 rounds of ammunition.   .  

“Given the tragic events in Charlottesville, it is clear that Paladino’s jokes are incredibly unfunny,” remarked Scott.  

Tags: 
Carl Paladino
Carl Paladino hearing
Carl Paladino's racist comments
Education
WBFO Education Desk

Related Content

Mayor on Paladino: “I hope the right outcome comes out of the process”

By Jun 29, 2017
WBFO News photo by Eileen Koteras Elibol

It could be a few weeks before State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia issues her decision on Carl Paladino.  The hearing to remove Paladino ended yesterday in Albany. Elia will render a written ruling, but hasn't indicated when it will be ready.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley has reaction to the hearing from a Buffalo school parent and the Mayor.

Paladino hearing ends, but decision not due for several weeks

By Jun 28, 2017
WBFO News photo by Karen DeWitt

The hearing for Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino concluded Wednesday morning in Albany after five days.  But it could be several weeks several weeks before New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia renders her decision. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says attorneys delivered their closing arguments.

Paladino testified he did “regret” comments about Obamas

By Jun 28, 2017
WBFO News photo by Karen DeWitt

The hearing for Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino is expected to wrap up Wednesday in Albany.  The school board is trying to remove Paladino for violating executive session rules. But the issue of his controversial Artvoice article, containing racist remarks against the Obamas last December, took center stage Tuesday.  Paladino testified he does "regret" making those remarks.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley spoke with our Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt who was in the hearing room for Paladino's testimony Tuesday.  

Paladino, Quinn take stand on Day 4 of removal hearing

By & Marian Hetherly Jun 27, 2017
WBFO Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt

Carl Paladino supporter Larry Quinn was the first to testify at Tuesday's hearing before State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia. Then Paladino finally took the stand on the fourth day of his removal hearing.