BREAKING: Sabres fire Murray and Bylsma

The Buffalo Sabres cleaned house Thursday morning, announcing the organization has fired both general manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma.

The announcement was made on Twitter, in a tweet reading "General Manager Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma have been relieved of their duties."

Sabres owner Terry Pegula issued the following statement:

“After reviewing the past season and looking at the future of our organization, Kim and I have decided to relieve General Manager Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma of their duties. We want to thank Tim and Dan for their hard work and efforts that they have put in during their tenures with the club. We wish them luck. We have begun the process to fill these positions immediately.”

Pegula will address the media Friday morning at 10 a.m. at KeyBank Center.