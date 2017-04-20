BREAKING: Sabres fire Murray and Bylsma

By 9 minutes ago

The Buffalo Sabres cleaned house Thursday morning, announcing the organization has fired both general manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma.

Sabres owner Terry Pegula has fired both head coach Dan Bylsma and general manager Tim Murray.
Credit File photo

The announcement was made on Twitter, in a tweet reading "General Manager Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma have been relieved of their duties."

Sabres owner Terry Pegula issued the following statement:

“After reviewing the past season and looking at the future of our organization, Kim and I have decided to relieve General Manager Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma of their duties. We want to thank Tim and Dan for their hard work and efforts that they have put in during their tenures with the club. We wish them luck. We have begun the process to fill these positions immediately.”

Pegula will address the media Friday morning at 10 a.m. at KeyBank Center.

Tags: 
Buffalo Sabres
Tim Murray
Dan Bylsma
Terry Pegula

Related Content

Behind The Bench: Season over, Bylsma's status uncertain

By Apr 14, 2017

On the season finale of WBFO's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe talks about General Manager Tim Murray's end-of-season press conference and lingering uncertainty over the future of head coach Dan Bylsma. Also, what does Murray need to do in the offseason to get the team back to the playoffs, after a sixth consecutive season on the golf course?