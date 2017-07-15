Broderick Park gets facelift

One of Buffalo's many historic sites has been renovated.

Broderick Park, at the foot of Ferry Street, received an $11 million makeover, and a new concession stand was part of that process. Grand opening ceremonies for Broderick Park Station were held yesterday. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was on hand to applaud the efforts in making the park more attractive and more accommodating for visitors.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

Broderick Park Station will provide food, beverages and restrooms. The eatery will be operated by Be Our Guest, Limited, which is a subsidiary of Rich Products. Live music and other events will be planned at the site. The Station will be open as late into the calendar year as weather permits.

