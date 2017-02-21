Brown seeks fourth term in mayor's office

Under heavy security, Mayor Byron Brown made it official yesterday: He's on the campaign trail seeking a fourth term. That trail began with an afternoon announcement in the atrium at ECC City Campus.

WBFO's MIke Desmond reports.

The security was heavy because of protests at last Friday's State of the City message.

As usual with re-election announcements, much of the relatively short speech revolved around what the mayor has done in a city he says is turning itself into a model, a city far better than when he was elected in 2005.

"There is the Northland Corridor, SolarCity, Jefferson Avenue, Canterbury Woods for our seniors and the Beverly Gray for our entrepreneurs," Brown proclaimed to the Democratic Party faithful who attended the event.

"We passed the Green Code. We've invested $52 million in our parks. There are 100 miles of new bike lanes."

Defending his record on the city's East Side, Mayor Brown told reporters there are major projects coming which are starting to fall into place and more will come, meaning that in two-years sections of the East Side won't be recognizable from what they look like today.

City Comptroller Mark Schroeder is likely to be the only opposing candidate for mayor and he hasn't yet made his formal announcement.