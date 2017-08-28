Buffalo-based Joe's Deli to open location within new Women & Children's Hospital

By Michael Mroziak 3 hours ago

Kaleida Health is announcing that a Buffalo-based deli will open a new location inside the new John Oishei Women and Children's Hospital.


Joe's Deli, owned by Joe Lyons, currently does business in three locations, two in Buffalo and one in Williamsville.

A rendering of the future John R. Oishei Women and Children's Hospital, scheduled to open in November.
Credit WBFO file image

"We believe that Children's Hospital is the community's hospital," he said. "As we work on opening the Oishei facility, we want to find as many ways possible to make the community feel like this is theirs."

The hospital location, according to Kaleida spokesman Michael Hughes, will be open 365 days per year. There will also be a locally-owned Tim Hortons coffee shop and a traditional cafeteria. Hughes says it will help provide a little more comfort for those who need to be there, especially on holidays.

"We're working to make sure that the hospital is warm and welcoming and feels like Buffalo," Hughes said. "It's a place where kids are going to get great care but more importantly we want people to feel comfortable and know that they're going to be in the very best environment."

The John Oishei Women and Children's Hospital is scheduled to open in November. 

Tags: 
WBFO Business & Economy Desk
Women & Children's Hospital
kaleida health
Joe's Deli
Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus

Related Content

Women & Children’s Hospital to be moved in phased approach

By Dec 8, 2016
Chris Caya/WBFO News

It’s not every day that a hospital relocates to a new spot, but that’s what is happening at Women & Children’s Hospital. The hospital will move from its current location on Bryant Street to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus in several stages beginning on January 3.

Ciminelli dropped as developer for Children’s Hospital site

By WBFO Newsroom Jul 14, 2017
WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

Kaleida Health has replaced Ciminelli Real Estate with Nick Sinatra of Sinatra & Company and Ellicott Development, owned by Carl and William Paladino, to redevelop the Women and Children’s Hospital site off Elmwood Avenue on Bryant Street in Buffalo, once it becomes vacant.

Albright-Knox brings Public Art Initiative to walls of Hertel Avenue deli

By Michael Mroziak Jun 23, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery has formally introduced the latest entry in its Public Art Initiative. It's visible to neighbors who travel along a busy street in North Buffalo.