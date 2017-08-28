Buffalo-based Joe's Deli to open location within new Women & Children's Hosptial

Kaleida Health is announcing that a Buffalo-based deli will open a new location inside the new John Oishei Women and Children's Hospital.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak reports.

Joe's Deli, owned by Joe Lyons, currently does business in three locations, two in Buffalo and one in Williamsville.

"We believe that Children's Hospital is the community's hospital," he said. "As we work on opening the Oishei facility, we want to find as many ways possible to make the community feel like this is theirs."

The hospital location, according to Kaleida spokesman Michael Hughes, will be open 365 days per year. There will also be a locally-owned Tim Hortons coffee shop and a traditional cafeteria. Hughes says it will help provide a little more comfort for those who need to be there, especially on holidays.

"We're working to make sure that the hospital is warm and welcoming and feels like Buffalo," Hughes said. "It's a place where kids are going to get great care but more importantly we want people to feel comfortable and know that they're going to be in the very best environment."

The John Oishei Women and Children's Hospital is scheduled to open in November.