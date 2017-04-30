Buffalo Bills fire General Manager Doug Whaley

The Buffalo Bills fired General Manager Doug Whaley Sunday morning.

Whaley was relieved of his duties a day after he and his scouting staff had participated in the NFL draft. He spent four seasons as Bills GM.

Owner Terry Pegula released a statement saying Whaley was informed of the firing this morning. Pegula said it was not an easy decision but was the right one for the future of the Bills.

The search for Whaley's successor will begin immediately.

Here is Pegula's full statement:

After a thorough review of our football operations over the past several months, Kim and I informed Doug this morning that we will be moving in a new direction. We have enjoyed working with Doug. He is a good person and we want to thank him for his work and commitment to our football team. This was my decision. It was not an easy decision but I believe it’s the right one for the future of the Buffalo Bills. Our search for a new general manager will begin immediately.