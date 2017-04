Tim O’Shei of The Buffalo News has been traveling around the country visiting Western New Yorkers who’ve had a big impact on pop culture. His latest feature in The Buffalo Connection series – which hit print yesterday – is a profile of Cirque du Solei Composer Seth Stachowski. Stachowski’s big dreams and instrumental talent have taken him from across North America and back again.

Listen to Tim O'Shei's profile of Cirque du Solei composer and Buffalo native Seth Stachowski.

This story was produced by WBFO's Avery Schneider.