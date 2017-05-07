Buffalo group returns to feed homeless in Lafayette Square

A community group that distributes free meals to the homeless in Lafayette Square was dispersed by police last Monday for not having a permit to do so.

The group, calling itself Food Not Bombs, said its food distribution program has never been an issue. And volunteers were back Saturday giving out food, without incident.

Besides the obvious benefit of feeding those in need, spokeswoman Jennifer Albert says they're also reducing food waste.

"It started out as people wanting to use restaurant trash -- not the garbage, but things like broccoli stalks, celery stalks and the ends of carrots, which are then made into soup broth and shared with (the needy)," Albert said.

Albert says also every large city has a Food Not Bombs program that shares food in a city park. The group has been serving the Buffalo area for two decades.