Buffalo to hold a week of job fairs

Several partners, including employers, and state and local government, are teaming up to host "Buffalo Works" - a week of job fairs across the city.

Mayor Byron Brown says the events the week of April 24th will help further grow Buffalo into a city of opportunity for all. Rev. Kinzer Pointer says, anyone who needs transportation should contact the Concerned Clergy of Western New York.



"Because the best thing that we can do is provide obs to the people who live in this city so they can contribute to the tax base and so they can take care of their families," Pointer said.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy says, thousands of jobs remain unfilled across the area.

