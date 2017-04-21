Buffalo IT company EmergenceTek plans to add 40 jobs

A Buffalo business born five years ago in an apartment has opened its new headquarters in downtown Buffalo and, with the support of a New York State tax credit program, plans to more than double its workforce.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak reports.

EmergenceTek Group, which provides custom software services to industries including healthcare, manufacturing, and real estate, currently employs 30 people. The company will receive half a million dollars in state tax credits but on the condition it commits to job growth. Company officials announced plans to add 40 more jobs over the next five years.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was inside EmergenceTek Group's new office inside the Brisbane Building to celebrate what she stated was their fourth relocation since forming in 2012.

"This job expansion announcement is a continuation of the great Buffalo success story," Hochul said. "And they're being assisted with $500,000 from the Excelsior tax credit program."

The company began as a two-man startup. Bab Namugundu, along with partner Brian Leeman, opened the business in his apartment.

"We didn't have any idea how difficult this was going to be," Namugundu said. "All we had was hope, determination and heart to succeed."

According to Emergence Tek's website, clients include Health-e-Link, Catholic Health and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.