Buffalo IT company EmergenceTek plans to add 40 jobs

By Michael Mroziak 9 hours ago

A Buffalo business born five years ago in an apartment has opened its new headquarters in downtown Buffalo and, with the support of a New York State tax credit program, plans to more than double its workforce.


EmergenceTek Group, which provides custom software services to industries including healthcare, manufacturing, and real estate, currently employs 30 people. The company will receive half a million dollars in state tax credits but on the condition it commits to job growth. Company officials announced plans to add 40 more jobs over the next five years.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul sits and listens as EmergenceTek Group co-founder Bab Namugundu speaks during a grand opening of the information technology company's new office in downtown Buffalo. EmergenceTek Group, which opened as a two-man startup five years ago, now employes 30 people and, with the aid of state tax credits, plans to add 40 more jobs over the next five years.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was inside EmergenceTek Group's new office inside the Brisbane Building to celebrate what she stated was their fourth relocation since forming in 2012.

"This job expansion announcement is a continuation of the great Buffalo success story," Hochul said. "And they're being assisted with $500,000 from the Excelsior tax credit program."

The company began as a two-man startup. Bab Namugundu, along with partner Brian Leeman, opened the business in his apartment.

"We didn't have any idea how difficult this was going to be," Namugundu said. "All we had was hope, determination and heart to succeed."

According to Emergence Tek's website, clients include Health-e-Link, Catholic Health and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

WBFO Business Desk
EmergenceTek Group
Excelsior
Excelsior Business Program
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul

