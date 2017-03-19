Buffalo leads nation in St. Patty's celebrations

The Buffalo region takes great pride in its St. Patrick's Day celebrations, but now there is really something to boast about.

WalletHub-Dot-Com surveyed 200 of the largest cities across the country to find the very best place for the wearin' of the green, and Buffalo was ranked number one. Boston came in at number 3, and Chicago ranked 14th behind cities such as Rochester and Cincinnati. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown mentioned that the honor has been getting wide recognition.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

"I was in Chicago for a waterways economic development conference on Sunday and Monday, and many mayors from across the world, not just mayors in the United States but from across the world, knew about it, were talking about it. So, there was even a buzz in Chicago about Buffalo."

Tens of thousands of people will be attending today's St. Patrick's Day parade. Police will be out in force, and open container laws will be strictly enforced.

The parade begins at 2 this afternoon, running along Delaware Avenue from Niagara Square to North Street.