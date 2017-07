The documentary "A Diamond in the Buff" makes its world premiere tonight at 7 at Buffalo's North Park Theatre. Co-director Kevin Polowy says the film offers a complex look at the late local music legend Lance Diamond, an immensely talented figure who maintained a "love affair" with his hometown until his death in 2015.

Co-director Kevin Polowy discusses the late Lance Diamond and the documentary "A Diamond in the Buff" with WBFO.