Buffalo man accused of ramming FBI office

A driver is accused of intentionally ramming his SUV through the security gates outside the Buffalo FBI office.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Monday that 35-year-old Robert Lowe of Buffalo is charged with attacking government property. Lowe reportedly told police he wanted to "talk to the feds" and that police were trying to kill him.

He is being held pending his first court appearance, scheduled for Friday. It is unclear from court records if he has a lawyer.

Investigators say Lowe rammed his vehicle into one gate at about 10:40 p.m. March 30 and then into another gate on a different street, which gave way. Authorities say he drove in circles in the parking lot and struck another gate on his way out.

Damage is estimated at more than $50,000. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.