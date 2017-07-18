Buffalo man arrested in 2 overdoses for supplying lethal heroin

A Buffalo man faces a long stretch in a federal prison, with prosecutors saying he sold lethal heroin mixtures to two suburban residents.

People are overdosing on opioids and the criminal justice system is starting to fight back by arresting and charging the dealers who supplied the lethal drugs. Last week, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn filed murder charges in an overdose case.

While Acting U.S. Attorney James Kennedy would not identify the latest victims, he said they were white and suburbanite. One man from Cheektowaga overdosed in June 2015, while another from West Seneca died in November 2016.

Kennedy said these cases require first responders to treat each death as a murder.



"To treat every one of these overdose scenes as a homicide scene. To collect evidence with appropriate procedures. That's what we're working toward and that's what we are starting to achieve in some of these cases, to allow us to bring these prosecutions," he said, "but it is dependent heavily on scientific evidence, toxicology reports, pharmacological reports and the like."

Aaron McDuffie, 22, was arrested in November and locked up. His detention was continued after a court appearance Monday, after he was presented with an eight-count indictment. Kennedy described him as a mid-level drug trafficker and said the charges carry heavy prison terms.

"He's also charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes," he said. "Now two of the counts against Mr. McDuffie allege that his drug sales resulted in death to two different individuals, two of his customers here in Western New York. Those offenses carry a 20-year mandatory minimum term of imprisonment and a maximum of life imprisonment."

Kennedy said these charges can be difficult to prove because they require strong investigative effort and really strong forensic investigations.

In both of these cases, McDuffie apparently had phone conversations with the overdose victims and changed his phone number between the two deaths.