A Buffalo man has been found guilty of sexually abusing two underage girls over a period of several years.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday against 41-year-old Michael Milton on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of a criminal sexual act and one count of rape in the third degree.

Milton now faces a maximum of 50 years-to-life in prison when he is sentenced on March 2.