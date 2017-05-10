Buffalo man facing 50 years in prison for double stabbing

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a couple in their Kensington Avenue apartment.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dennis Howard, 26, of Buffalo has pleaded guilty before State Supreme Court Justice William Boller to two counts of attempted murder in the second degree for the double stabbing in October 2016.

The DA said the female victim came home to find her apartment had been burglarized, so she asked her neighbor to help scan the apartment for intruders. However, as the neighbor entered the apartment, Howard stabbed him once in the throat.

Howard then pursued the woman and stabbed her multiple times. Both victims survived.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in state prison when he is sentenced in June.