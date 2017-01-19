Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing estranged girlfriend

A Buffalo man brought his murder trial to a halt when he pleaded guilty to beating and strangling his estranged girlfriend.

Twenty-five-year-old Raymond Smith of Warwick Street faces 25 years to life in prison after entering the plea in Erie County Court yesterday.

Smith was on trial in the 2015 death of 21-year-old Shaquilla Coston, the mother of his son. She was found dead in Northumberland Avenue home on February 1, 2015.

Prosecutors say Smith pleaded guilty during a break to the highest count he faced. Sentencing is scheduled for March 9.