Buffalo man pleads guilty to shooting restaurant owner, carjacking, assault

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to shooting the owner of Zoe Restaurant and two other crimes.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Christopher Boyd, 30, pleaded guilty to six counts, including attempted murder, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

In September 2016, Boyd robbed Zoe Owner Alexander Pozantidis, 44, on Transit Road in Clarence. The DA said Boyd robbed the restaurateur as he was leaving with the proceeds of the day about 11 p.m. Pozantidis was shot in the arm and chest, but survived.

Boyd also pleaded guilty to robbing a home on Riverside Drive in Buffalo and assaulting the homeowner in July of last year. Later that same day, he carjacked a vehicle from a woman at gunpoint in Buffalo.

Boyd faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in October.