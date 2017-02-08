Buffalo Police investigating death of man during overnight arrest

A spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department said Wednesday morning that investigations by more than agency are underway following the death of a man who was being taken into custody overnight.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak reports.

The incident began on Hoyt Street near the corner of Arnold Street shortly before midnight, according to Buffalo Police Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo. Officers were there investigating what was said to be "suspicious activity" by an individual. That person fled officers and, according to Rinaldo, scuffled with officers once they caught up with him.

The officers then placed their suspect in handcuffs but, as Rinaldo explained further, they then noticed the individual was undergoing a medical episode.

"Officers immediately unhandcuffed the suspect and began first aid, including CPR," he said. "Ambulance and Fire Response was notified to the scene. The suspsect was transported to Buffalo General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

The suspect was not identified during the police news conference. Rinaldo described him at that time only as an African-American male in his early 20s. The arresting officers were placed on administrative leave. One is white and the other African-American, according to Rinaldo. One of the officers was treated for minor injuries after the scuffle.

Buffalo Police Internal Affairs and the Homicide Bureau are both conducting probes. The Erie County District Attorney's Office and State Attorney General's Office have both been notified. Rinaldo explained that under legislation passed last summer by Governor Cuomo, the State Attorney General is required to investigate all cases involving deaths in police custody.

When asked if drugs may have played a part in the suspect's death, Rinaldo said nothing had been ruled out.

"As part of an autopsy, all those factors are looked at," he said.