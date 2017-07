Buffalo police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot on the 2500 block of Main Street.

Investigators say a female driver was backing out of a parking spot when she struck a 46-year old Buffalo male.

The man was transported to ECMC with injuries that appear serious in nature. The unoccupied vehicle was recovered a short time later by investigators.

Police are still attempting to locate the female driver.