Buffalo Police make hit-and-run arrest

Buffalo Police have arrested a 30-year-old Buffalo man in connection with the March 5 hit-and-run that injured three people.

Police say Reginald Alls has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious accident, reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a street in connection with the West Side incident.

The hit-and-run occurred at Garner Avenue and Grant Street just after 4 p.m. Investigators say Alls' vehicle was traveling east on Garner and in the wrong direction when it struck another vehicle with three passengers.

The female driver of the other vehicle sustained serious physical injuries and two passengers also suffered various injuries. Police say Alls fled the scene on foot.