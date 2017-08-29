Buffalo police officer arrested on assault charges

A Buffalo Police officer has been arrested. 31-year-old Officer Joseph Hassett has been charged with assault and misconduct for a March incident that caused injury to a defendant during an arrest.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Buffalo Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda announced the arrest in a news release just before noon Tuesday.

Hassett is charged with two counts of Assault in the Third Degree, Official Misconduct and one count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the Second Degree.

The charges allege the victim was injured while being taken into custody, March 18th, at the Buffalo Police Department. The victim was treated at the Erie County Medical Center.

DA Flynn and Commissioner Dereneda will be hold a news briefing with reporters. WBFO's Michael Mroziak will be covering the news conference and we will have more information throughout Tuesday afternoon.

Hassett is scheduled to be arraigned next Tuesday, September 5th in Buffalo City Court at 9:30 a.m.