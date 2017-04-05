Buffalo police officer crashes patrol car while in pursuit

A Buffalo police officer crashed into a pole Wednesday morning in South Buffalo after swerving to avoid another vehicle while responding to a call.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Dorrance Avenue. Investigators say the officer was coming around the side of a building when the officer's patrol vehicle encountered a vehicle approaching head-on, driving in the wrong direction. The officer struck a pole after swerving to avoid a collision.

The unidentified officer was transported to ECMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.