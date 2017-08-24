Buffalo Police say officers involved in early morning crash will be OK

Two Buffalo Police officers involved in a crash early Thursday morning are recovering, a police spokesman said. So, too, is the other driver involved, who faces multiple charges and was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Doat Street. Police Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo says Officers Padraig Almond and Nicholas Sterlace of C District were responding to a call of a person with a gun. Just a couple of blocks away from that call, their patrol car was broadsided.

Rinaldo identified the driver of the other vehicle as 25-year-old DeMario Manning.

"The vehicle Mr. Manning had been driving was reported stolen," Rinaldo said. "Mr. Manning was wanted on outstanding warrants and is believed to have possibly be intoxicated. He also had a suspended license and numerous outstanding traffic tickets."

Manning has been charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and may face a Driving While Intoxicated charge, pending the results of a toxicology test.

"Our accident investigation is still putting it together but there is some video from the accident and shows that the officers had their overhead lights and sirens activated," Rinaldo said. "They basically came into the intersection about the same time. Mr. Manning failed to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle."