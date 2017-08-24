Buffalo Police say officers involved in early morning crash will be OK

By Michael Mroziak 43 minutes ago

Two Buffalo Police officers involved in a crash early Thursday morning are recovering, a police spokesman said. So, too, is the other driver involved, who faces multiple charges and was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Doat Street. Police Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo says Officers Padraig Almond and Nicholas Sterlace of C District were responding to a call of a person with a gun. Just a couple of blocks away from that call, their patrol car was broadsided.

Buffalo Police Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo provided an update Thursday afternoon of an early morning crash involving two officers. Those officers and the other motorist are recovering. The other driver faces multiple charges.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Rinaldo identified the driver of the other vehicle as 25-year-old DeMario Manning.

"The vehicle Mr. Manning had been driving was reported stolen," Rinaldo said. "Mr. Manning was wanted on outstanding warrants and is believed to have possibly be intoxicated. He also had a suspended license and numerous outstanding traffic tickets."

Manning has been charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and may face a Driving While Intoxicated charge, pending the results of a toxicology test.

"Our accident investigation is still putting it together but there is some video from the accident and shows that the officers had their overhead lights and sirens activated," Rinaldo said.  "They basically came into the intersection about the same time. Mr. Manning failed to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle."

Tags: 
Buffalo Police

Related Content

Crime, gentrification, cultural awareness top issues at Buffalo mayoral debate

By Aug 18, 2017
WBFO's Mike Desmond

The old statement in political campaigns is, 'Let's look at the record.' At Thursday night's Buffalo mayoral debate, Incumbent Mayor Byron Brown liked his record and challengers Mark Schroeder and Betty Jean Grant did not.

Reward upped for info on Paul Byrd murder

By Aug 17, 2017
Crime Stoppers Buffalo

Anonymous citizens have stepped forward and added $5,000 to the reward pool to help solve the January murder of Paul Byrd - in his car, in front of his Cornwall Avenue home in Buffalo's Grider-Delavan neighborhood.

Cameras, checkpoints and other crime issues highlight town hall meeting

By Aug 3, 2017
National Public Radio

Crime remains a big issue in Buffalo's mayoral campaign, with violence not going away. Wednesday night at the Merriweather Library, Mayoral Candidate and Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant held one of her town hall meetings - this time on body and dash cameras, red light cameras and police checkpoints.