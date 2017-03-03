Buffalo raid finds drugs, guns, cash

Law enforcement raided the East North Street apartment of 41-year-old Calvin Young of Buffalo Thursday evening and say they found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, handguns and nearly $70,000 in cash.

Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard says SWAT, Narcotics and Buffalo Police officers executed a search warrant about 5:15 p.m., after a two-month investigation prompted by an anonymous tip.

"Over the last two months, our narcotics unit has been doing regular surveillance on that property, as well as interviews of different people and it was established that known drug dealers and drug users frequented the property," said Howard in announcing the raid.

Upon entering the home, Howard says Young and a 13-year-old family member attempted to flee, but were quickly apprehended. The 13-year-old was later turned over to Erie County Child Protective Services.

Howard says the 13-year-old was found wearing gloves, suggesting the heroin could be laced with fentanyl.

"We've been warned by the lab and, this hasn't yet gone into evidence, but heroin laced with fentanyl, the mere contact with this could be fatal," he said. "If a package was to break open, the mere inhaling of it would likely be fatal."

Howard says Young already is a convicted felon and currently serving probation for federal drug charges. He is now facing additional felony drug charges and misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child and using drug paraphernalia.

The street value of the drugs confiscated was estimated at about $100,000. Young was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.