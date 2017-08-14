Buffalo rally reacts to Charlottesville violence

In the wake of the deaths in Charlottesville, around 100 protestors turned out last night at Elmwood and Bidwell. Protestors say they were there in solidarity with those in the Virginia university city who were protesting a White supremacist event.

WBFO's Mike Desmond reports.

Italian tourist Simone was there with a friend because he has seen this before, back home.



"Many years ago, we experienced these kinds of situations, several times in the past, like in about 30 years and it's still happening," Simone told WBFO News.

"So, if we can help fighting every symptom of fascism and nazism, we will be there."

Another protester, Kathleen Falconer, targeted the comments made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"He didn't even call it domestic terrorism. He just called it a racial incident. Call it what it was. It was a racist attack on a group of protestors. It's just terrible."

Some in the audience were holding President Trump accountable, saying that he has created a climate which makes racist speech acceptable.

"There's right and wrong and when you have people that are promoting this stuff, they are absolutely wrong and the president of the United States needs to say that in unequivocal terms," said Pastor George Nicholas of the Concerned Clergy Coalition.

"There aren't many sides to this."