An investigation is in progress following a Sunday afternoon shooting on the city's eastside that left one man seriously injured.

Buffalo Police responded to a call in the 1100 block of East Ferry around 3 p.m. Detectives say a man was shot while being chased by a suspect. The injured man's name has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716)847-2255.