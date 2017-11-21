Buffalo Spree: Local distilleries offering wide array of spirits

Just in time for holiday celebrations, Buffalo Spree's December issue is exploring local distilleries, wineries and craft brewers. On this week's Press Pass with WBFO's Mark Scott, Spree editor Elizabeth Licata says a recent change in state law paved the way for local distillers to begin making spirits.

Western New York winemakers have done an amazing job of enticing visitors to their wineries through special programs. But as Elizabeth notes, it's still all about the wine. She offers some advice for listeners seeking out a local wine.

Elizabeth also touches on how local craft brewers are competing with the aggressive marketing of the macro-beer companies.

The December issue of Buffalo Spree focuses on downsizing -- empty nesters looking for smaller homes. With most homeowners having accumulated a lot of "stuff" through the years, Elizabeth talks about getting rid of that before moving.

And with hundreds of new residential units proposed for the old Women and Children's Hospital, Elizabeth says she expects no problem filling all of that space because of the demand of people wanting to locate near Elmwood Avenue.