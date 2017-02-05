Buffalo State student wins free trip to Super Bowl

A Buffalo State College student is in Houston for Sunday night's Super Bowl -- with all expenses paid.

Latrell Charleson won a national sweepstakes in which all he had to do was use his credit card to be entered to win. Before leaving for the game, Charleson told WBFO News he thought it was a prank when he received a call about winning the prize.

"I thought it was a scam," Charleson said. "She (the credit card rep) asked if I was excited. I asked her to explain it again. And then it was, wow, I actually won this."

Charleson says he usually watches football on TV with friends. But he asked his father to join him for the big game.

Besides two tickets to the game, Charleson received airfare and hotel accommodations, plus $250 in spending money.