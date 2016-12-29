Buffalo Zoo to introduce newest resident to public New Year's Day

By Michael Mroziak 2 hours ago

A four-year-old polar bear named Sakari, which arrived at the Buffalo Zoo about a month ago, will make his local public debut on New Year's Day.


Sakari, who came to Buffalo from the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin, was transferred as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan. He'll eventually be introduced to Luna, the Buffalo Zoo's longtime resident female, after spending a little more time getting used to his surroundings.

Seen through protective glass, Sakari rests in his new surroundings at the Buffalo Zoo. The 4-year-old male was brought to Buffalo for a breeding program and will eventually be introduced to popular longtime resident Luna. Sakari will make his local public debut on New Year's Day.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

"We like to have them used to their place before we do any sort of introductions," explained Lynn Hougle, a keeper with the Buffalo Zoo's Sea Lion-Otter-Arctic (SOAR) Team. "We want him to be really comfortable with the exhibit and, also, the routine of coming in and out, of holding and getting fed, those sorts of things."

Sakari has not yet been introduced to Luna but Hougle says he has picked up her scent and is aware of her presence. The next steps toward bringing the two together include viewing of each other through a mesh door. Once it is clear the polar bears are comfortable with those meetings, keepers will advance toward allowing physical contact between them. 

The public will be allowed to see Sakari for the first time on New Year's Day. For the first two months of 2017, the Buffalo Zoo is marking "Polar Bear Days," featuring five dollar admissions for every visitor, every day from January 1 through February 28. 

Sakari's debut will be the latest in a series of new zoo animals that have drawn crowds to the Delaware Park attraction in recent months. The year began with a gorilla birth, followed by the births of lion cubs. Earlier this month, the zoo unveiled a red panda. 

"As we get into the middle of winter here, we're always looking for fresh air opportunities," said Buffalo Zoo marketing director Todd Geise. "I encourage families to bundle up a little bit, come on out and check out the polar bears, our beautiful Arctic fox and our brand new red panda, which we just released out into his habitat a couple of weeks ago."

Below: Sakari steps outside for a media preview. The polar bear, who was transferred to Buffalo from Wisconsin last month, will make his local public debut on New Year's Day.

Below: Buffalo Zoo polar bear Luna gets up close with WBFO's Michael Mroziak

Tags: 
Buffalo zoo
polar bear

Buffalo Zoo part of three-way polar bear conservation swap

By & Nov 22, 2016
Henry Vilas Zoo

The Buffalo Zoo is part of a three-way polar bear swap being undertaken to promote breeding within the declining population.

Zoo polar bear Anana, Luna's mom, leaving Buffalo

By Nov 17, 2016
The Buffalo Zoo

A polar bear who was lived at The Buffalo Zoo since 2002 will soon be leaving. Anana, 16, is going to an undisclosed location as part of a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan.

Big boots to fill in search for successor to Buffalo Zoo President

By Oct 21, 2016
Avery Schneider / WBFO News

Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Dr. Donna Fernandes will play an active role in the search for her successor – someone likely to find that a zoo-leader’s boots are big shoes to fill.


Buffalo Zoo president Donna Fernandes announces retirement

By WBFO Staff Oct 20, 2016
The Buffalo Zoo

The Buffalo Zoo is conducting a national search for its next leader, with president Donna Fernandes on Thursday announcing her retirement in spring 2017.