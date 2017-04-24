Buffalo Zoo introduces Norah Fletchall as new President/CEO

The Buffalo Zoo has introduced Norah Fletchall as its new president and CEO. Among those praising the hire is the woman Fletchall will officially replace next month.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak reports.

Zoo officials and elected leaders gathered inside the Rainforest Falls exhibit for the announcement. Jonathan Dandes, chairman of the Zoological Society of Buffalo, described Fletchall as having talent, experience, creativity and energy to lead the Zoo into the next phase of its master plan and new growth.

"We received over 100 applications for this position," Dandes explained about the nationwide search. "From that pool, the search committee whittled the group down to about 12 finalists."

Fletchall's first official day will be May 22. She comes to Buffalo from the Indianapolis Zoological Society, where she has served most recently as its chief operating officer and senior vice president. The Indianapolis Zoo employs 140 full-time and more than 200 part-time workers, has an operating and capital budget of an estimated $29 million and welcomes an estimated 1.2 million visitors every year.

"My career goal has always been to lead a zoo in a community that is part of the fabric of the community, such as it is here in Buffalo," Fletchall said. "I truly believe that together, all of us can continue to create a future where children of all ages can make a positive difference for wildlife and wild places."

Fletchall replaces Dr. Donna Fernandes, who is retiring to have more freedom to spend time with her family, all of whom live out of town. She'll remain involved with long-term exhibit design and capital campaign fund raising.

Fernandes had high praise for her successor. She explained that she spent extended periods of time with the finalists and was very impressed by Fletchall.

"I was really happy that Norah scored so highly with the board," Fernandes said. "I was thrilled when I walked her around. I was cheering for her. I was glad they made the choice I would have made."

Fernandes is credited with saving the Buffalo Zoo from the loss of its professional accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. She has led the Zoo through a $50 million redevelopment with a master plan that included the construction of several new exhibits. Annual attendance now exceeds half a million visitors per year.

Dandes explained that the board has instructed Fletchall to do three things upon taking the position.

"The first was to take good care of our animals in a safe and nurturing environment," he said. "Number two, complete the master plan which Donna Fernandes had started 17 years ago. And then thirdly, be sure that everyone who came out to these grounds, all our guests, had a meaningful and worthwhile experience."

Fletchall pointed out that she has been to Buffalo before. She delivered an alligator to the zoo and, while, in town, got to enjoy an Olmsted Park. She immediately noticed the changes in the city.

"I've just been amazed with a number of different things," she said. "The friendliness and welcoming attitude of everyone. The wonderful, wonderful rejuvenation of the city, and of the zoo under Donna's leadership to create innovative exhibits that really, really focus on providing fantastic animal environments where our guests can make a connection with wildlife."