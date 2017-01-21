Buffalonians march in Washington, others protest at home

More than 200,000 are expected to participate in the Women's March in Washington Saturday, bringing together all genders, ages and races.

Organizers say "rhetoric of the last election cycle" has threatened many.

Local women are participating. Wendy Diina says she is attending with her 13-year-old daughter, so they can witness how many are feeling under the new Trump Administration.

"My daughter said she wants to take this back to Buffalo. She wants to see how she can truly make a difference in volunteering her time and donating her baby-sitting money to Planned Parenthood," Diina said.

Diina says she considers the march a demonstration and not necessarily a protest against President Trump.

Marchers were expected from 50 states and 32 countries.

In Buffalo, thousands are expected to turn out for a march and rally Saturday to protest the Trump administration. A march is planned at 12:30pm along Delaware Avenue from Tupper Street to Niagara Square where a rally will follow.

Organizers say they do not support the kind of violence that was seen in Washington Friday. They say activists want to send a message against hate while pushing for human rights, climate justice and religious freedom.