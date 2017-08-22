Buffalo's oldest tree hit by disease

By 4 minutes ago

City Hall is teaming up with the private sector to help save the oldest tree in Buffalo.

Mayor Byron Brown is joined by city workers and private contractors in announcing plan to save Buffalo's oldest tree.
Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

Foresters say the nearly 300-year-old Sycamore tree at 404 Franklin Street, near Edward Street, is infected with Anthracnose, a leaf fungus.

This plaque is attached to the tree at 404 Franklin St.
Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

Buffalo Deputy Parks Commissioner, Andy Rabb says, the infection is common to Sycamores and can be treated.  

"This is a chronic disease. This isn't something we're going to be able to necessarily get rid of. But it's more of something that we're going to manage with the tree. And we feel that this tree is worth it," Rabb said.

Concerned residents tipped off City Hall in the spring when the tree dropped all its leafs. They have since grown back.

Rob Gordon with Arborjet, the company providing the free treatment, says small injection sites will be drilled at the base of the tree to tap into its vascular tissue.

This system will be used to inject the "treatment" into the tree.
Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

"And we're going to inject a special product that not only protects the tree from disease but also strengthens the tree's own defense systems. It's a very unique chemistry. And when we inject that tree it will flow in the tree's vascular tissue throughout the entire tree and be there in the spring to protect the tree to reduce the incidence of this disease," Gordon said.     

Rabb says the tree was treated for the same infection about a ten years ago.

Tags: 
Buffalo's oldest tree
old Sycamore tree
Arborjet
Rob Gordon
Andy Rabb
Buffalo Forestry Department
Buffalo Parks Department

Related Content

As trees die, city officials seek solutions

By Mike Desmond Aug 8, 2016
DEC.NY.GOV

As the Emerald Ash Borer continues to eat its way through thousands of ash trees across New York State, the infestation is now being felt in the city of Buffalo. Dying trees are being removed from Shoshone Park and city streets.


Tree-planting mission continues in Buffalo

By Apr 15, 2016
Robert Creenan

A small army of volunteers planned to hit the streets Saturday to plant about 400 trees throughout Buffalo.