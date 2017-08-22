Buffalo's oldest tree hit by disease

City Hall is teaming up with the private sector to help save the oldest tree in Buffalo.

Foresters say the nearly 300-year-old Sycamore tree at 404 Franklin Street, near Edward Street, is infected with Anthracnose, a leaf fungus.

Buffalo Deputy Parks Commissioner, Andy Rabb says, the infection is common to Sycamores and can be treated.

"This is a chronic disease. This isn't something we're going to be able to necessarily get rid of. But it's more of something that we're going to manage with the tree. And we feel that this tree is worth it," Rabb said.

Concerned residents tipped off City Hall in the spring when the tree dropped all its leafs. They have since grown back.

Rob Gordon with Arborjet, the company providing the free treatment, says small injection sites will be drilled at the base of the tree to tap into its vascular tissue.

"And we're going to inject a special product that not only protects the tree from disease but also strengthens the tree's own defense systems. It's a very unique chemistry. And when we inject that tree it will flow in the tree's vascular tissue throughout the entire tree and be there in the spring to protect the tree to reduce the incidence of this disease," Gordon said.

Rabb says the tree was treated for the same infection about a ten years ago.