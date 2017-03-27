Business sustainability on IJC agenda in Buffalo

By 21 minutes ago
Originally published on March 27, 2017 11:11 am

On Tuesday, the International Joint Commission, a group that helps regulate the Great Lakes, is coming to Buffalo to listen to your concerns -- and discuss issues that are important to the Buffalo region.


Topics like wetland restoration in the Niagara River basin and encouraging local businesses to become for environmentally friendly.

Mark Shriver of the Western New York Sustainable Business Roundtable will be one of the panelists at the afternoon session. His goal is to bridge the gap between business and the environment.

"Businesses are learning that nothing good comes from waste, so why do it," he said.

The IJC public meeting will take place at the WNED/WBFO studios in downtown Buffalo.

The afternoon session, which includes eight panelists, runs from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The evening session, which includes three panelists, runs from 6-9 p.m.

Panelists:

Jill Jedlicka, executive director of the Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper, speaking in afternoon and evening.

Krystyn Tully of Swim Drink Fish Canada and co-founder of Lake Ontario Waterkeeper, speaking in afternoon and evening.

Jajean Rose-Burney, deputy executive director of the Western New York Land Conservancy, speaking in afternoon and evening.

Joining Shriver, Jedlicka, Tully and Rose-Burney on the afternoon panel are:

Diana Aga, Henry M. Woodburn professor of chemistry at the University of Buffalo;

Alicia Perez-Fuentetaja, professor of biology and Great Lakes ecology at the State University of New York at Buffalo State;

Sean Burkholder, assistant professor at the University at Buffalo Architecture and Planning; and

Oluwole A. McFoy, general manager of Buffalo Sewer Authority.

Copyright 2017 Great Lakes Today. To see more, visit Great Lakes Today.

Tags: 
Great Lakes Today
Lake Erie
Great Lakes

Related Content

Great Lakes meeting in Buffalo to be live streamed

By Mar 23, 2017

Great Lakes Today will host a Facebook Live event for the International Joint Commission's Buffalo public meeting on the health of the lakes.

Two sessions will take place March 28, and both will be streamed live on Facebook.

Wetlands an issue for IJC meeting in Buffalo

By Mar 21, 2017

Wetland habitat restoration will be among the issues highlighted at an upcoming public meeting aimed at improving the state of the Great Lakes. The Buffalo meeting on March 28 is one of six being held regionally by the International Joint Commission, the bi-national group that helps regulate the Great Lakes.


New book on "Death and Life" of Great Lakes

By 2 hours ago

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Dan Egan has covered Great Lakes issues for 15 years.  This month, he released his first bookThe Death and Life of the Great Lakes, an in-depth biography of the lakes – from the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway to the current issues with harmful algae blooms and invasive species.