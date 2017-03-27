Business sustainability part of IJC panel in Buffalo

On Tuesday, the International Joint Commission, a group that helps regulate the Great Lakes, is coming to Buffalo to listen to your concerns -- and discuss issues that are important to the Buffalo region.

Angelica A. Morrison reports

Topics like wetland restoration in the Niagara River basin and encouraging local businesses to become for environmentally friendly.

Mark Shriver of the Western New York Sustainable Business Roundtable will be one of the panelists at the afternoon session. His goal is to bridge the gap between business and the environment.

"Businesses are learning that nothing good comes from waste, so why do it," he said.

The IJC public meeting will take place at the WNED/WBFO studios in downtown Buffalo.

The afternoon session, which includes eight panelists, runs from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The evening session, which includes three panelists, runs from 6-9 p.m.

Panelists:

Jill Jedlicka, executive director of the Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper, speaking in afternoon and evening.

Krystyn Tully of Swim Drink Fish Canada and co-founder of Lake Ontario Waterkeeper, speaking in afternoon and evening.

Jajean Rose-Burney, deputy executive director of the Western New York Land Conservancy, speaking in afternoon and evening.

Joining Shriver, Jedlicka, Tully and Rose-Burney on the afternoon panel are:

Diana Aga, Henry M. Woodburn professor of chemistry at the University of Buffalo;

Alicia Perez-Fuentetaja, professor of biology and Great Lakes ecology at the State University of New York at Buffalo State;

Sean Burkholder, assistant professor at the University at Buffalo Architecture and Planning; and

Oluwole A. McFoy, general manager of Buffalo Sewer Authority.

