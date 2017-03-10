Campaign launched to secure state aid for medical center upgrades

The campaign is called “Building on the Tradition of Quality Care.” The goal: to try to snare state funding that would finance upgrades at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The joint campaign was launched Thursday and involves the union that represents about 800 medical center employees. Hospital officials were joined by representatives from 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East.

The initiative aims to convince Gov. Andrew Cuomo to earmark money in the new state budget to finance repairs and modernization efforts at the medical center. The improvement projects would include restoration of a parking garage to address what center President and CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo described as an "acute parking shortage" that is a byproduct of the facility's growth. Another project would involve the purchase of a new emergency room generator.

The new lobbying effort includes a new website, digital ads and community outreach efforts.

Officials noted that the medical center is one of Niagara County's largest employers, with a payroll of 1,200, adding that the facility contributes $275 million to the community.