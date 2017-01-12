Canal designated U.S. landmark, as bicentennial approaches

By Associated Press 14 minutes ago

The New York State Barge Canal has been designated as a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Pleasure boats docked along the Erie Canal in Fairport.
Credit Hansi Lo Wang / NPR

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced the designation on Wednesday. The New York Democrat had sought the national recognition, saying it will spur economic growth across the upstate region and honor the canal system's place in the nation's heritage.

Gillibrand says the canal shaped the course of settlement from the Northeast to the Great Plains and established New York City as the nation's premiere seaport and commercial center.

The 525-mile Barge Canal extends through Albany, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. It includes the Erie, Oswego, Cayuga-Seneca and Champlain canals. Construction on the oldest, the Erie Canal, was started 200 years ago this July 4 in Rome in central New York.

Tags: 
Erie Canal
Barge Canal
US historic landmark
Kristen Gillibrand
US Department of the Interior

Related Content

Erie Canal winning photos capture beauty of NYS heritage

By WBFO Staff Sep 29, 2016

Twelve images that capture the beauty and character of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor have been selected as winners of the 11th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Winning images will be featured in the 2017 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Calendar, to be available for free in December.

A Piece Of The Past, A Price In The Present: Paying For The Erie Canal

By Sep 16, 2016

Mules named Sal are hard to find these days along the Erie Canal. But almost two centuries after workers began digging its route across upstate New York, you can still see barges pushed and pulled through what some consider the first superhighway of the U.S.

As the canal prepares to celebrate its bicentennial next July, some are questioning whether the canal is still worth subsidizing.

Repairs to WNY portion of Erie Canal won't affect local tourist attraction

By Jun 18, 2016
Canal Corporation

A local tourist attraction and banquet facility is assuring the public that maintenance on a Western New York portion of the Erie Canal will not impede its operations.

Heritage Moments: Why do people in the Midwest sound like Buffalonians? Blame it on the Erie Canal

By Jeff Z. Klein (Niagara Frontier Heritage Project) May 9, 2016
W. Roberts, from Marco Paul's Voyages & Travels, Erie Canal by Jacob Abbott, 1852

The  19th century engineering marvel called the Erie Canal is celebrated for many things: carrying settlers out to populate the Upper Midwest and rich harvests back to nourish the East; transforming Buffalo, Rochester and other tiny villages into thriving cities; and making New York the biggest, wealthiest, mightiest city of them all.