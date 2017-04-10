Canandaigua schools get extra security after social media post

There will be additional police officers in Canandaigua schools this week because of information discovered on social media over the weekend.

That according to a statement on the district’s website, which says that on Saturday, school officials became aware of what’s called an “inappropriate” entry posted by a student on the social media platform Snapchat. Officials say that by Saturday night, the situation had been resolved and dealt with by police.

Superintendent of Schools Lynne Erdle has taken steps to ensure that the parties involved will not be on school property. The district statement says that to further ensure safety and security, extra police officers will be at all Canandaigua school buildings.

A police department investigator will address all Canandaigua secondary students (grades 6-12) on the topic of social media in short assemblies this week.