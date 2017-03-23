Casino revenue payments come to an end

A steady revenue stream for New York state is coming to an end. The Seneca Nation of Indians will make its final casino revenue sharing payment next week.

WBFO's Chris Caya reports.

Speaking to reporters, Thursday, in Council Chambers on the Cattaraugus Territory, Seneca Nation President, Todd Gates said, the 2002 casino compact language is clear, "revenue sharing payments will exist for 14 years." And Gates says, it just so happens that the final payment will be made March 31st, the day before the new state budget is due.

"I spoke with the governor this morning. And there is a willingness to talk," Gates said.

Issues on the table include new revenue sharing agreements with the casino host communities of Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca.

"We've always been a good neighbor here in Western New York. And we'll continue to be a good neighbor. Western New York is our home, we're not going anywhere. And we have good relationships with a lot of local leaders and the business community," Gates said.

Along with providing more than $1.4 billion in revenue payments to Albany since 2002, Gates says, the Senecas have invested another $1 billion on local development projects.