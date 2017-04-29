Central Terminal clean-up in preparation for season of events

The Buffalo Central Terminal prepared for the summer season with its annual spring cleanup on Saturday. Volunteers helped prepare the property by removing trash, picking weeds and painting.

John Jiloty, who sits on the group’s Board of Directors, says advocates are blown away by how supportive people are of the terminal and its revival.

“We are hopeful that we can kind of continue to work with community leaders, politicians, and really make the most of the focus that is on the terminal, and do something positive for the community,” Jiloty said.

A monthly jazz series begins at the Central Terminal on May 10th and will run for five months.

Other events this season include a car and train show, historic building tours and a weight lifting competition.