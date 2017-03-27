Central Terminal gets support from local architects

More than two dozen local architects have signed a letter in support of locating Buffalo's new Amtrak Station in the Central Terminal.

Robert Stark, President of the American Institute of Architects of New York says, the region can capitalize on its architectural heritage by reclaiming the Central Terminal. And Stark says, it will help revitalize a neighborhood that needs it.

"Even this area where we're sitting right now, in Larkinville, ten years ago no one would have believed that it could have the rebirth that it's had. I like to refer to it as connecting the dots. Larkinville's a dot. Canalside is a dot. And the Central Terminal can be the next dot where we connect all these dots to revitalize our city - which is proving to be very successful," Stark said.

Also at Monday's press conference, Congressman Brian Higgins said, a new rail station is the last thing Canalside needs. Higgins says, the Explore and More Children's Museum is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people when it opens in 2019.

"That is entirely consistent with the intent of establishing Canalside, in the first place, as a waterfront pedestrian destination. A train station doesn't fit there," Higgins said.

The Congressman followed up by saying that the new station review process "is not objective." Higgins said, "someone is pushing the Canalside site for reasons [he] does not understand." The site selection committee is expected to make its recommendation in April.

