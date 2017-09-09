Central Terminal hosts 11th annual Train Show

The Buffalo Central Terminal is seeing the return of trains this weekend, but not the ones that carry passengers. The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation is hosting its 11th annual Train Show.

Long-time Board Member Mark Lewandowski says the event features a variety of model trains and train memorabilia.

“We have a 100 venders selling everything from model trains, for your train board," Lewandowski said. "They have railroad artifacts, train lanterns, postcards, all kinds of railroad paperwork and pictures and photographs and books.”

The event is running from 10AM to 4PM both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 dollars and children under the age of 12 get in for free.

Organizers are expecting to attract three to four thousand people this weekend.

