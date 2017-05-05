Central Terminal Restoration Corp. ends agreement with Stinson

By Michael Mroziak 9 minutes ago

The group overseeing a cherished landmark on Buffalo's East Side has decided not to renew an agreement that gave a Toronto-based firm development rights.

The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation announced on Friday that it will not renew its desginated developer agreement with JSK International, led by businessman Harry Stinson. The agreement, which was extended by six months last November, will expire on May 24.

Credit WBFO file photo

When asked for an explanation, CTRC board member John Jiloty explained that the corporation felt it was right to move in a different direction.

"First off, we want to thank Harry and his team. The passion they have for the project and the work they put in over the past 12 months is truly appreciated," Jiloty said. "It was one of those things that, after ongoing discussions, we weren't really on the same page, in terms of direction and where we wanted to head."

A local spokesperson for Stinson declined to comment when contacted by WBFO. 

The CTRC also announced that the Urban Land Institute, a real estate and land use firm, will conduct a comprehensive study of the Central Terminal and complete it by June 30. 

Advocates for the Central Terminal are pondering options for the Buffalo icon's future. It was a finalist on a list of sites to be considered for a future train station in the City of Buffalo. But last month, the panel organized by Mayor Byron Brown recommended the station be located downtown.

