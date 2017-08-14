Charlottesville violence fires up "Fire Howard" advocates

By Marian Hetherly 38 minutes ago

A White anti-racism group is going door to door Monday evening in an effort to oust Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard from office.

The neighborhood canvassing led by the Buffalo chapter of "Showing Up for Racial Justice" is part of the "Fire Howard" campaign that has been heating up since spring. Spokesperson Josie Diebold said dozens of Erie County residents will be out beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Town of Tonawanda American Legion.

"Over 20 people have died in the Holding Center," said Diebold. "The Department of Justice in the late 2000s actually filed a lawsuit because of the deathly conditions in his jail. And just recently we saw [Howard] in April appear at a rally where there were White Supremacists in attendance, Confederate flags flying and, in the wake of that, he has not once denounced the racist and hateful rhetoric that was present at that rally." 

Credit Erie County Sheriffs Department

After four years, the DOJ dropped the lawsuit then-Erie County Executive Chris Collins said could not be won. Collins at the time said the county saved taxpayers tens of millions of dollars by forcing the DOJ to drop the suit.

Then-U.S. Attorney William Hochul said the suit was dropped because the county signed a promise to uphold "minimal constitutional standards" at the Holding Center and the Alden Correctional Facility.

After the "Spirit of America" rally in April, Howard issued a statement saying stood by his speech, made in uniform to bring awareness to "the broken immigration process" leaders have "failed to address the past several years." In response to critics, Howard reiterated that he "does not support any group that uses violent or discriminatory rhetoric," but also will not "limit their god given rights to public assembly and free expression."

That is not good enough for Diebold, who said the weekend's violence in Charlottesville, VA highlights the need to hold local leaders accountable.

"There is violence and there are bad conditions at the jail and he hasn't made actions to reverse that, where it's his responsibility," said Diebold. "So it may be complete acts of omission, but he is responsible for ensuring that individuals who come into the Holding Center are safe and he has shown repeatedly time and time again with suicides and deaths of inmates that that is not the reality."

She said the group is not advocating another candidate for Sheriff, only focusing on removing Howard from office. So far, former FBI Agent in Charge Bernie Tolbert has announced his candidacy for Sheriff.

Tags: 
Erie County
Erie County Sheriff
tim howard
Spirit of America
DOJ
department of justice
Showing up for Racial Justice
Holding Center
Alden Correctional Facility
Chris Collins
WIlliam Hochul

Related Content

Inmate commits suicide at Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden

By Jul 19, 2017
WBFO News File Photo

An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden was found hung Wednesday morning in an apparent suicide.


Erie County launches video visitations for inmates

By Marian Hetherly Aug 8, 2017
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department

Visitations at the Erie County Holding Center and Correctional Facility have gone high-tech.

Spirit of America rally draws a couple hundred

By Apr 2, 2017
Brian Meyer, WBFO NEWS

Buffalo has seen its fair share of protests the past few months in response to President Trump's policies and actions. Saturday afternoon at Niagara Square, people gathered in support.

Erie County and DOJ end jail lawsuit

Photo courtesy of WNED-AM

By Joyce Kryszak

Buffalo, NY – The Collins Administration and the United States Attorney's office are both claiming victory with an agreement filed Thursday that ends a four-year battle over conditions at the Erie County Holding Center and the Alden Correctional facility.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York William Hochul called the stipulated order of dismissal an historic agreement that will improve jail conditions and protect prisoners rights.

Community members call for change at Holding Center

By Jul 15, 2016
Mike Desmond/wbfo news

Protestors packed a conference room in the Central Library Downtown Thursday night to complain about the mysterious death of India Cummings after nearly three weeks in the Holding Center.