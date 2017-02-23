Chautauqua County Executive decides not to run again

Chautauqua County Executive Vince Horrigan delivered his final State of the County on Wednesday, ending his presentation with the announcement that he will not seek re-election.

“Throughout my two years as Chautauqua County Legislator and over three years as Chautauqua County Executive, I have been privileged to work closely with my fellow elected officials and side by side with an incredible county workforce in order to improve the lives of the citizens of Chautauqua County,” said Horrigan. “As stated in this, my fourth and final State of the County address, I am very proud of the tremendous progress we have made in so many areas. Of course the work never ends and there is always more to be done.”



Following a 27-year career in the U.S. Air Force, Horrigan moved his family to Bemus Point in 1998. He served as Executive Director of the countywide Red Cross chapter, then Executive Director of the Southwestern NY Chapter serving Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties until 2011.

In 2012, he was sworn in as Chautauqua County Legislator, representing the towns of Ellery and Southeastern Chautauqua, then became Chautauqua County Executive in 2014.

“I am a firm believer that new ideas and new energy comes from new leaders," Horrigan said in his address. "After careful consideration and close consultation with my wonderful wife, I have decided not to run for a second term as Chautauqua County Executive. At this time in our lives we need to be free to spend more time with our kids and grandkids who live in the panhandle of Florida.”