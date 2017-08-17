Checks going in the mail to duped DeVry students

By 16 hours ago

Hundreds of DeVry University students will be receiving restitution soon from a settlement reached the New York State Attorney General's Office.

The AG's investigation found DeVry "misled students" about post-graduation employment and salary prospects, using exaggerated ads and unsubstantiated claims. A $2.25 million settlement was reached with DeVry in January.

On average, each of 809 students will receive about $2,800 in restitution. The AG said the Better Business Bureau, which is administering the process, is expected to begin sending out checks to the students later this month.

“DeVry exploited students who were simply trying to further their education,” said AG Eric Schneiderman. “We will not allow hardworking New Yorkers to be ripped off by greedy companies - which is why DeVry is now paying millions in restitution to hundreds of students. My office will not back down from policing unscrupulous for-profit colleges in New York State.”

The investigation found that many of the university's "advertisements centered on a claim that 90 percent of DeVry graduates who are actively seeking employment obtain employment in their field of study within six months of graduation."  However, the AG said that figure was "misleading because a substantial number of the graduates included in the 90 percent figure were graduates who were already employed prior to graduating from DeVry. In fact, many of the graduates included in the 90 percent figure were employed before they even enrolled at DeVry."

The AG said DeVry’s employment statistics also "inaccurately classified a significant number of graduates as employed in their field of study, when in reality the graduates were not working in their field."

DeVry graduates eligible to participate in the claims process include graduates who began their program between July 2008 and September 2015.

Tags: 
DeVry University
new york state
Attorney General

Related Content

For-profit college troubles showing up at DeVry

By Annie Baxter Feb 4, 2016
Annie Baxter

The DeVry Education Group, parent company of DeVry University, one of the nation's biggest for-profit colleges, reports its second quarter earnings Thursday.

DeVry is getting hit by several industry trends, including a weaker revenue picture and legal troubles.

Enrollments at for-profit colleges have been falling lately, according to Stephen Burd with New America, a public policy institute.

“More students went to the schools during the recession and now that the recession is over, a lot of those students are going back into the workforce,” he said.

For-profit colleges may get less oversight under Trump administration

By Kim Adams Jun 15, 2017

For-profit colleges may be getting a bit of a reprieve from the Trump administration. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced plans to roll back two Obama-era regulations that made life tough for that beleaguered industry. The gainful employment rule held those colleges accountable for a students' earning potential after graduating. The other allowed students from colleges that went bust to potentially have their federal loans forgiven. Both critics and proponents anticipate what new rules will mean in the for-profit college landscape.

How For-Profit Colleges Sell 'Risky Education' To The Most Vulnerable

By editor Mar 27, 2017

For-profit colleges have faced federal and state investigations in recent years for their aggressive recruiting tactics — accusations that come as no surprise to author Tressie McMillan Cottom.

'Lower Ed' looks at the controversial role of for-profit colleges

By Lizzie O'Leary and Hayley Hershman Mar 3, 2017
GettyImages-468357189_0.jpg
Lizzie O'Leary and Hayley Hershman

In her new book "Lower Ed," sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom explores the controversial place for-profit colleges have in today's economy. She sat down with Lizzie O'Leary to discuss her book and the problems with for-profit colleges. An edited transcript of the conversation is below.