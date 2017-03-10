Cheektowaga man arrested for KeyBank robbery

Authorities credit local media for their help identifying a suspect in the March 6 robbery of the KeyBank in Williamsville.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 51-year-old Thomas Cascio of Cheektowaga has been arrested and charged with bank robbery. He now faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Authorities believe Cascio was the man who entered the KeyBank at 5200 Main Street at about 1 p.m. wearing a hard hat, safety vest and eye protection goggles, then approached a teller and passed a bank robbery note.

Police say eight people identified Cascio as the suspect after seeing a surveillance photo from the robbery aired by local media. . In addition, there were numerous anonymous calls to the Amherst Police Department that identified Cascio as the bank robber.

In 2000, Cascio was convicted in federal court of four bank robberies and sentenced to 48 months in prison. In 2009, he was convicted in state court of three bank robberies and served two years in prison.