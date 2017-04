A Cheektowaga man has pleaded guilty to a grand larceny charge for stealing from an elderly neighbor.

The Erie County District Attorney's office reports that 64-year-old Thomas Marchese (mar KAY zee) has admitted to taking nearly $190,000 from a woman who trusted him to pay her bills. Marchese would take checks that were intended for his neighbor's expenses and cash them for his own use.

The thefts are reported to have taken place between 2012 and October of last year.